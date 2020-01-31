Abidali Neemuchwala steps down as Wipro’s MD & CEO

Wipro Ltd on Friday said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down due to family commitments.

A statement from the company said the Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next Chief Executive Officer. Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO & Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual.

“We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally. We wish him the very best for the future," Rishad Premji, Chairman said.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity. I thank Azim Premji, Rishad, our Board of Directors, my Wipro colleagues and customers for their support over the years," said Neemuchwala.