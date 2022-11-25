Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories wants to ensure at least 25 per cent of its product launches are first-to-market by 2027 as part of its efforts toward affordability, according to its Co-chairman and Managing Director, GV Prasad.

“We remain focused on innovation, finding solutions to unmet needs and improving the standard of care every year. By 2030, we will bring to market three innovations every year that improve the standard of treatment, either through incremental innovation, a service added on to a product or novel products,” Prasad said in his message in the sustainability report of the company for the year 2022.

Referring to the 14 goals in the areas of Environment, Social Impact, and Governance (ESG) announced by the Hyderabad-based company in June, Prasad said growth and sustainability could come together to create increasing and lasting value for all of Dr Reddy’s stakeholders.

“We promised to create greater access to healthcare and serve 1.5 billion people through our products and services by 2030,” he added.

Climate change commitment

The company also strengthened its commitment to climate change and would be a water-positive company by 2025 while 100 per cent of its power would be through renewable sources by 2030.

The drug maker would also increase women leaders in management roles from 12 to 36 per cent by 2030, and also achieve gender parity across the enterprise by 2035.

“We will provide more employment opportunities to persons with disabilities, and they will make up 3 per cent of our entire workforce by 2030,” he said.