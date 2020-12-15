Companies

ABT group to open retail stores in Chennai

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on December 15, 2020 Published on December 15, 2020

After suppling of Mirakle Immunity booster supplement across retail stores in the city, ABT Group is now ready to set up retail stores in Chennai.

Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman and Managing Director, ABT Ltd said they introduced the supplement to create awareness about the importance of Vitamin C for building immunity.

“The response has been phenomenal; in the last couple of months, the product started to gain momentum across markets. We supplied 50,000 units to Singapore recently,” he said.

The rising demand for the immunity booster supplement has pushed the company to look at offline retail presence as well.

