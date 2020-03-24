ABT launches Vitamin C-rich immunity booster drink Mirakle

At a time when the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire, ABT launched Mirakle, a drink infused with 1,000 mg of Vitamin C, in the market today. The mango-flavoured drink is a preventive supplement to boost one’s immunity. It comes in a carton and is available for ₹30 in retail stores all over Tamil Nadu and on Amazon.in. Plans of retail distribution across the country are on the way.

Pollachi Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman, ABT Ltd said that given the viral infections that are being discovered every day, coupled with the current lifestyle, there is a dire need to stress on building and improving one’s immunity.

Mirakle contains liposomes, which are four times more effective than an average IV drip, and in addition, are 20 times more effective than oral delivery Vitamin-C methods, he added.

“The product is now available with sugar and we expect to launch a sugar-free version as well, in the next two weeks. We hope to ramp up production depending on the market demand and then introduce few other variations to boost immunity and health,” Mahalingam said.