Access Healthcare, a Chennai-based revenue cycle management (RCM) services provider for the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of US-based Envera Health for ₹263 crore ($31.7 million).

The acquisition, according to Access Healthcare, is focused on providing superior revenue cycle solutions and broadening its service portfolio to include enhanced patient engagement capabilities.

Founded in 2016, Virginia-headquartered Envera Health offers consumer engagement services to connect health systems and physician groups with patients under a technology platform.

In a press release, Vardhman Jain, Vice Chairman and Founder, Access Healthcare, said Envera Health’s strength in patient engagement along with Access Healthcare’s deep technology-enabled global revenue cycle services will allow it to offer more flexible and diverse choices to healthcare clients.

Access Healthcare, which specialises in medical billing, coding, and accounts receivable management, currently has 27,000 employees in 20 delivery sites across nine cities in the US, India, and the Philippines.

Last month, the company announced that it will recruit over 1,500 professionals in the next two months in India.