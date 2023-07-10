Ace Energy Infrastructure, a part of Ace Pipeline Group, on Monday said it has completed tunnelling under the confluence of Kanamakra, Aie and Manas rivers in Assam as part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

The company completed a vital link in the Barauni-Guwahati natural gas pipeline being executed by state-run GAIL (India) in the Chirang District of Assam near Bongaigaon city, Ace Energy said.

The break-through of the microtunnel boring machine was achieved in the early morning hours of July 2, it added.

“This marks the end of micro tunnelling with Ace Energy now having completed construction of a tunnel of diameter 1,600 millimetres across a total length of 1200 meters at a depth of 11-12 meters under the river bed, with strata consisting of extremely hard and abrasive boulders and a river flowing up to its brim for the past three months owing to the flooding in its upper reaches in Bhutan,” the company said.

The construction crews are expected to install the 24-inch carbon steel pipeline to transport natural gas within this tunnel in the next few weeks. Once this is done, it will serve as a final link to complete a 1,600 km network of gas pipelines from Barauni to Guwahati and further to Numaligarh crossing major rivers such as Subhansiri and Brhamapura, it added.

The Urja Ganga project aims to provide natural gas connectivity from Guwahati to Numaligarh and all towns and cities of the North-east.

Ranchi-based MECON spearheaded the engineering efforts for the project having been appointed as Project Management Consultant to (PMC) GAIL.