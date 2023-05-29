Bollyood actor Tiger Shroff has made a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in Revenant Esports, one of India’s fastest-growing esports teams. The funding will help bolster Revenant’s rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure.

“We are delighted to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Revenant Esports family. Everyone is aware of his fondness for gaming and connects with the millennial and Gen Z audience. In Revenant he has the perfect platform to be more actively involved with the Indian gaming community. Tiger’s massive fanbase and his zeal for gaming will accelerate our vision of creating an enriching and engaging ecosystem for our organiaation as well as the Esports community as a whole,” said Rohit Jagasia, CEO and Founder of Revenant Esports, in a statement.

Revenant Esports is home to some of the country’s best Esports talent and leading content creators. It has triumphed in multiple international tournaments such as the BGMI: Master Series (Star Sports) Valorant: Valorant Challengers League South Asia, Pokemon Unite: Asia Champions League 2023, Brawl Stars: ESL Masters Japan, Apex Legends: ALGS Split 2 playoffs, and CODM: World Championship 2021.

“Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names in the Esports landscape in India and I am delighted to be a part of it. Being an ardent gamer myself and having followed the industry closely, I hope to use this association as a launchpad for more meaningful growth in the sector.”

Revenant had recently on-boarded high-profile brand associations with global brands such as AMD, PUMA, CORSAIR and CYBEART.

According to the recently launched FICCI-EY report, the number of Esports players across competitive level games in India has increased from 600,000 in 2021 to 1 million in 2022, and is expected to reach 2.5 million in 2023.