Adani Enterprises’ consolidated net profit in the second quarter of FY24 halved from a year ago on lower revenues, one-time expense and higher tax outgo.

Net profit fell 50.1 per cent from a year ago to Rs 227.8 crore, while revenue from operations was 41 per cent lower at Rs 22,517.3 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit fell 66.2 per cent and revenue fell 11.5 per cent.

Revenue of its integrated resources management vertical more than halved on year to Rs 12,470 crore. This business manages coal and other mineral supplies. Other verticals such as mining services, commercial mining, the new energy ecosystem, airport operations and roads reported revenue growth.

The EBITDA margin rose to 10.79 per cent in the quarter, from 4.9 per cent a year ago. EBITDA rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,979 crore on strong incubating businesses, it said, adding that cash accruals had risen 26 per cent to Rs 1,242 crore.

An exceptional item of Rs 88 crore was attributed to a decrease in the realisable value of assets held for sale by one of the subsidiaries, Mundra Solar PV Ltd. The tax outgo in the quarter was around 72 per cent higher from year ago at Rs 398 crore.