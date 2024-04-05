Quality Care, an emerging-cities-focused healthcare provider, has appointed Hari Prasad as the Group Chairman and Non-Executive Director and Varun Khanna as the Group Managing Director to drive the platform’s rapid growth in South Asia.

The group, backed by global investors Blackstone and TPG, runs 25 healthcare facilities across 13 cities.

With over 30 years of experience in hospital administration, Hari Prasad worked with Apollo Group of Hospitals as its President. He also helped establish Apollo Health City in Hyderabad.

Varun Khanna has over 14 years of experience in the healthcare sector and worked as the Managing Director of Healthcare Business and Investments at Siloam Hospitals Group, Indonesia.

The three hospital chains within Quality Care have over 4,500 beds and would continue to be by the existing leadership teams – M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director KIMS Health; Jasdeep Singh, CEO of CARE Hospitals; and Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO and Managing Director of Evercare Bangladesh.

“Along with investments in infrastructure, talent and technology, this high pedigree leadership team will expand Quality Care to be an industry leader,” Ganesh Mani, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said in a statement on Thursday.