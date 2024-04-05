The Merlin Group has joined hands with Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) to rebrand its over two-decade-old resort in Kolkata.

The Kolkata-based Merlin Group is also planning to invest around ₹60 crore in the resort near Joka to scale up and refurbish the infrastructure in the next 14-15 months. IHCL and Merlin Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in this regard. While Merlin will continue to owned the property, the Tata Group’s firm will manage it.

Merlin Group chairman Sushil Mohta said his group plans to expand its footprints further in the hospitality sector and would prefer IHCL as a partner for that.

Urban resort IBIZA, an IHCL SeleQtions, is located on the Diamond Harbour road in Kriparampur, a popular tourist destination. The 130-key resort is scheduled to open in October 2025.

With the addition of this resort, IHCL will have seven hotels oin Kolkata across the Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands, including two under development.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “This signing is another step in IHCL expanding its footprint in Kolkata, a thriving metropolitan state capital. It will address the need for getaway destinations at a short driving distance from the city, that will help tap into the increasing demand for both leisure as well as MICE. We are delighted to collaborate with Merlin Group, a leading real estate group in East India for this resort.”