Adani Enterprises standalone Q2 net up 33% to ₹274 cr

Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) posted standalone net profit of ₹274 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 33 per cent from ₹206 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company's standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹4,967 crore (₹2,576 crore).
Consolidated net profit was ₹195 crore, down 55 per cent from ₹436 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹13,218 crore (₹9,126 crore).
Consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter increased 33 per cent to ₹1,262 crore due to increase in revenue and better margins in the company's Integrated Resource Management (IRM) business.
For the first half of the fiscal – April to September period – AEL posted consolidated total income of ₹26,328 crore, up 78 per cent year-on-year due to significant increase in IRM segment volumes and prices, company said in a statement. Consolidated EBIDTA for the six-month period increased by 77 per cent to ₹ 2,210 crore. Consolidated PAT attributable to owners from established businesses increased by more than 2 times to ₹1,185 crore due to higher EBIDTA, it said in a statement.
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, said, “AEL's existing businesses are stronger than they have ever been – and, this year, we have launched several new businesses critical to a strong Atmanirbhar Bharat. These include a digital consumer aggregation platform, networked airport ecosystems, green data centres, and advanced road, metro and water infrastructure."
AEL shares ended at ₹1567.70, up 1.5 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.
