Adani Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices across regions

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

Adani Gas Ltd has cut the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) across regions from October 8.

The reduction in CNG prices is ₹1.75 per kg in the Khurja area in Uttar Pradesh, ₹1.70 per kg in Mahendragarh, ₹1.60 per kg in Faridabad and Palwal areas and ₹1.31 per kg in Ahmedabad/Vadodara.

The reduction in domestic PNG prices is ₹1.11 per SCM in Faridabad, Palwal and Khurja, and ₹1.0 per SCM in Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

With the reduction in the CNG prices, consumers shall accrue much higher savings as compared to petrol and diesel (up to 50 per cent savings over petrol in some geographical areas). The move will encourage residents in these areas to convert their vehicles into environmentally friendly CNG and contribute to reducing carbon footprint, a company statement said.

Adani Gas Limited has about 4.50 lacs PNG (Domestic, Commercial & Industrial) customers & caters to retail CNG customers through 134 CNG stations across various locations.

