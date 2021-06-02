Adani Green arm commissions 150-MW wind project at Kutch

Adani Group’s renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) informed that its subsidiary, Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Three Limited (AWEKTL), has commissioned a150-MW wind power project in Kutch, Gujarat.

The project is 9 months ahead of its planned schedule. This is the sixth project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months, AGEL said in a statement.

The project has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at ₹2.82 per kwh.

The commissioning takes AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity to 5,070 MW.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational wind generation capacity of 647 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 24,294 MW (including asset under acquisition & projects where AGEL has emerged as L1 bidder).

During the Covid-19 period, AGEL added total operational renewable capacity of 2,525 MW (including 1,750 MW of operational assets under acquisition)

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group’s intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on pan-India basis, the statement said.