Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said on Wednesday it has crossed 10,000 megawatts (MW) in installed capacity

AGEL has 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. The combined capacity will supply power to more than 5.8 million homes and avert about 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, a company statement said. “We are proud to be India’s first das hazari in the renewables space,” stated Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

“In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity. This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India’s transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy. In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda — a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them,” he added.

AGEL has operationalised 2,000 MW cumulative solar capacity (over 6 per cent of the planned 30,000 MW) within 12 months of commencing work. Work at Khavda is proceeding rapidly, leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd, and robust supply chain of strategic partners, the company added.