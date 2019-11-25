Companies

Adani Green Energy CFO Ashish Garg resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

Adani Green Energy on Monday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Ashish Garg has resigned with immediate effect.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, the company said Garg has tendered his resignation as CFO of the company with effect from November 25, 2019.

Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group firm, is a renewable energy player.

