Making a pitch for the upcoming ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of the Adani Group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Limited, the Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani stated the Group stands at its strongest position currently with most of the growth potential ahead.

In a video shared for the prospective investors seeking investments, Adani stated that the focus of the Group has been on four key sectors, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, consumer goods, and primary industries.

“Since our first IPO 29 years ago in 1994, a rupee invested in enterprises has grown at a CAGR of 37 per cent. While the Indian stock market has seen a CAGR of 10 per cent gain over the same period. Our FPO comes at a unique point of time when we are at our strongest with most of our growth still ahead of us,” said Adani.

Over the past decade, the Group has expanded its portfolio in its existing and emerging industries that include green hydrogen ecosystem, integrated energy value-chain, mining services, airports, data centers, defence, digital apps, roads, media, food FMCG, and industrial manufacturing that includes copper and petrochemicals.

“A time when India is well on its path to becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2030, there couldn’t be a better launching pad than India as we accelerate the expansion of our portfolio,” he added.

Adani Enterprises’ FPO which opens on January 27 for subscription, is the part of the group’s 10-year capital planning cycle, which Adani said, is “supported by a fully-funded and a de-risked growth plan. That is aligned with India’s growth story, and aligned with our capabilities and aligned with the needs of India’s retail shareholders”.