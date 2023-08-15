Adani Enterprises, said on Monday it would buy the remaining 51 per cnet stake in Quintillion Business Media, which operates business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime.

Quintillion, in which Adani bought a 49 per cent stake for ₹47.84 crore in March last year, was his first bet in the Indian news industry before taking a nearly 65 per cent stake in broadcaster NDTV in December.

BQ Prime was earlier known as Bloomberg Quint, a former joint venture between US-based news agency Bloomberg Media and India's Quintillion Media. Bloomberg exited that agreement in March last year.

Quintillion will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani group's unit, AMG Media Networks Ltd, after the acquisition.

Quint Digital Media, the parent group of Quintillion Business Media, did not disclose details of the deal.