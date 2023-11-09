Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,748 crore in the September quarter, up 4.2 per cent, while revenue from operations rose 27.6 per cent to ₹6,646.4 crore.

Its stock turned weaker as the net profit came below Street estimates.

Cargo volumes in the quarter rose 17 per cent on year to 101.2 million tons, with container volumes showing a rise of 24 per cent. Geography-wise, its ports on the east handled 40.2 million tons of cargo, up 17 percent on the year while those on the west coast handled 57.9 million tons, up 11 per cent on the year.

Cargo handled by its flagship Mundra Port was 44.4 million tons while non-Mundra ports handled 53.7 million tons.

In the reporting quarter growth at Mundra was primarily driven by container cargo followed by crude, gas, and coal. At Dhamra it was minerals, crude, and gas, at Hazira container cargo, while growth at Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam was driven by minerals cargo.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation in the quarter were ₹3,880 crore compared to ₹3,260 crore year ago.