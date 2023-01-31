Ahmedabad, January 31 Adani Group will look beyond ports and defence sector in Israel, as the Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday announced plans to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab in Tel Aviv.

“We have initiated several dozen technology relationships wherein we have offered the entire Adani portfolio of companies to be a giant sandbox for us to learn together. We are also in the process of setting up an Artificial Intelligence lab in Tel Aviv which will work in close collaboration with our new AI labs in India and the US,” Adani said at the handing-over ceremony of Israel’s Hafia Port to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

In July 2022, a 70:30 consortium of APSEZ and Israel’s Gadot Group had won the contract to privatise the Port of Haifa, the second largest port in Israel.

On the plans for Haifa Port, Adani said, “The acquisition of the Haifa port also comes with a significant amount of real estate. And I promise you that in the years to come we will transform the skyline we see around us.”

“The Haifa of tomorrow - will look very different from the Haifa that you see today. With your support – we will deliver on this commitment and do our part to transform this city,” he said expressing confidence for growth and withstanding competition.

Over the past few years, Adani has formed critical partnerships that include Elbit Systems, Israel Weapon Systems, and Israel Innovation Authority.

“We also anticipate establishing collaborative relationships with local colleges like the University of Haifa to be able to capitalise on the deep technology expertise available in this city,” he said.

Adani-Gadot consortium bought 100 per cent shares of Haifa Port Company Ltd in a $1.18 billion offer.

Haifa Port has two container terminals and two multi-cargo terminals and a roll-on, roll-off (RORO), a cruise terminal with various passenger facilities. During 2021, it handled 1.46 million TEUs, 2.56 million tonnes of general and bulk cargo.