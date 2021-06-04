Adar Poonawala-backed h2e Power Systems developing hydrogen fuel based 3-wheeler

The Poonawala Group's h2e Power Systems is developing India’s first totally integrated Hydrogen Fuel Cell 3-wheeler in collaboration with Canada-based company Hydrogen in Motion. The project is under a Indo-Canadian programme funded by GITA (a public private partnership between Technology Development Board, the Department of Science & Technology, and CII)

"The hydrogen 3-wheeler concept is targeted at inter-city public and goods transport, integrating h2e’s Fuel Cell Technology with a low-cost and low pressure (50bar) Hydrogen Cylinder, which is a path-breaking technology developed by Hydrogen in Motion, Canada. This innovative solution will bring a zero emission public transport vehicle, which would be competitive on costs with other technologies," the company said in a statement.

Sidharth R Mayur, Founder & Managing Director, h2e Power Systems said, “India is on the cusp of a big e-Mobility revolution, and we are moving fast from fossil-based mobility to batteries and hydrogen. We are already producing green hydrogen from our electrolysers and are now developing a 3-wheeler concept for inter-city public and goods transport using green hydrogen."

Grace Quan, CEO, Hydrogen In Motion said, “India is a natural market for our low-pressure high density swappable hydrogen tanks. H2M technology can really be instrumental in Hydrogen Fuel Cell adoption and address India’s energy needs with a zero emission technology. Our partnership with h2e is the beginning of a roll-out of a diversity of products and applications in the motive and stationary fields, with our combined hydrogen products”.

Part of the Poonawalla Group in Pune, h2e Power Systems Pvt Ltd, based in Pune and New York, was founded in 2011 by social entrepreneur Siddharth R Mayur along with Amar Chakradeo, Bhavana S Mayur and incubated at IIT-SINE. The Poonawalla Group, promoters of Serum Institute of India, are the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers and through their company, Poonawalla Clean Energy, are partners and investors in h2e.