Companies

Aditya Birla Fashion gains on strong recovery in Q3

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Analysts see further upside on sustained recovery, debt reduction

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd gained 2 per cent during morning trade on Tuesday after the company recorded a strong recovery during the December quarter.

Analysts see further upside on the stock on the back of a sustained recovery and a focus on debt reduction.

How Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal is a win-win

At 12 pm, the company was trading at ₹168.05 on the BSE, up by ₹3.45 or 2.10 per cent. It opened at ₹167.90 as against the previous close of ₹164.60. It hit an intraday high of ₹172 and an intraday low of ₹165.00. On the NSE, it was trading at ₹168.05, up ₹3.65 or 2.22 per cent.

Significant demand

The company witnessed a significant acceleration of business recovery in Q3-FY21. It reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58 crore and a revenue of ₹2,076 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

The pace and extent of recovery that started with the opening of stores in Q2 was amplified on the back of a large pent-up demand, strong festive spirit and a concentrated wedding season, the company said. This also led to a further upsurge in sales. Q3FY21 sales were more than double of Q2FY21. It delivered a consolidated EBITDA of ₹422 crore.

CAIT raises concerns on Flipkart-ABFRL deal

JMFL Securities has maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹205.

“Our intrinsic value presents a decent upside, but that is likely theoretical if shocks on M&As and balance sheet fronts keep cropping up every now and then,” it said.

Emkay has also maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹190.

“ABFRL’s operating performance was better than estimates, driven by robust margin performance. Revenue decline of ~20% YoY was largely in line. EBITDA beat estimates by 15 per cent. Margins expanded 180bps YoY despite lower sales,” it said.

“We raise FY22/23 EBITDA estimates by 3-4 per cent on stronger cost savings. Improved margin profile, reduced debt levels and strong growth plans should drive a healthy CAGR in EBITDA/EPS through FY23E,” it said.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with an updated target price of ₹206.

“With debt being brought down and expansion plans accelerating, we believe the company is on track to resume its growth trajectory. We raise our FY22/FY23 revenue 3.5 per cent/3.8 per cent,” said their report.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 09, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.