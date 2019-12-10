Companies

Aditya Birla Fashion’s board aprroves appointment of Himanshu Kapania as Vice Chairman

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

File photo

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday said that its board has approved the appointment of Himanshu Kapania as vice chairman of the company with effect from January 1.

“The board of directors vide their resolution dated December 10, 2019, has approved the appointment of Himanshu Kapania as an additional (non-executive) director and vice-chairman of the company wef January 1, 2020, liable to retire by rotation,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The development is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing thirteenth annual general meeting of the company, the filing said.

Kapania, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and BIT Mesra, is the former Managing Director of erstwhile Idea Cellular renamed ‘Vodafone Idea Ltd’ after merger with Vodafone India and is presently on the board of the new mobile company.

He is also the Vice Chairman of Grasim Industries and a member of the business review council for aluminum business of Hindalco and Cement business of UltraTech, Indian listed companies promoted by the Aditya Birla Group.

Published on December 10, 2019
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to ₹2,000 from January