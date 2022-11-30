Kerala-based Agappe Diagnostics Ltd has received a patent for the indigenously developed Mispa i3, a compact and affordable diagnostic instrument, which helps with early diagnosis and clinical management of a variety of diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular risk, inflammation, and kidney disease.

P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister, unveiled the patent certificate awarded to Mispa i3 at the company’s corporate office in Pattimattom.

Mispa i3 is an automated cartridge-based specific protein analyzer. It uses pre-filled, bar-coded, ready-to-use individual test cartridges. The instrument could quantitate twenty-five different protein parameters in the blood.

“We have developed necessary reagents through indigenous R&D. The range of parameters is matchless. It guarantees contamination-free testing. The smart card-based calibration reduces reagent consumption with increased accuracy. This is our flagship product,” Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics said.

Mispa i3 had earlier received Technology Award instituted by the Technology Development Board, Department of Science and Technology.

Mispa i3 is designed and developed by Agappe considering the medium laboratories and the rural population in India. The automated platforms available from multinational companies are huge systems with high prices, Thomas John said.

The company has also announced future expansion projects at Kinfra, Kakkanad and its upcoming projects in collaboration with leading multinational companies.