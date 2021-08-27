Age Care Labs completes acquisition of Epoch Elder Care

Age Care Labs, the platform anchored by Lumis to build, buy and invest into businesses in senior care, announced the completion of its acquisition of Epoch Elder Care, a provider of expert dementia care and assisted living homes for elders.

A statement from the company said the acquisition expands the elder care continuum with offerings in both in-home settings (with Emoha) as well as assisted living homes (with Epoch).

With Epoch’s core expertise in dementia care and assisted living, Emoha will now get wider access to homes that have elders with dementia or need support with Activities of Daily Living. Also, Emoha will explore and make additions to its care offerings to reach a wider elderly audience, who will benefit from the enhanced domain depth of Epoch, which excels in dementia care and assisted living care.

India, today, is home to about 120 million people of age 60 years and above. There are about 4 million people with dementia, who have very limited access to professional help with deep care protocols and clinically proven efficacy. This is expected to double by 2030, the statement said.

Synergies

While Epoch will continue as a standalone business and grow independently, there will be greater synergies between the operations of Emoha and Epoch. Their products, technology, services, and care teams will collaborate to provide a complete range of eldercare services.

Emoha and Epoch continue to scale and have been on a hiring-spree to aid geographic expansion, marketing, technology enhancement and better quality of care. Neha Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of Epoch, and Saumyajit Roy Co-founder & CEO of Emoha, will lead Age-labs and continue looking for other collaboration, and acquisition opportunities as the platform expands.