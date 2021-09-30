AGEL arm to acquire 40 MW solar asset in Odisha

Scripting a survival
Adani Renewable Energy (MH) has inked pact with Essel Green Energy to acquire a 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha.
Adani Renewable Energy (MH) Limited (AREMHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has signed definitive agreements with Essel Green Energy to acquire 100 per cent economic value in an SPV that owns 40 MW operating solar project in Odisha, a company statement said.
The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for ₹4.235 per unit, with remaining PPA life of about 22 years.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions. The acquisition of the project is at an enterprise valuation of ₹219 crore.
With this acquisition, AGEL will achieve a total renewable capacity of 19.8 GW. The total portfolio includes 5.4 GW operational assets, 5.7 GW assets under construction and 8.7 GW near construction assets.
Vneet Jaain, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, “With the acquisition of this project in Odisha, AGEL will now have its footprint across 12 States in India. We are on an expansion path that will make us the world’s largest renewable player by 2030.”
