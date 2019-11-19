AGI Glaspac to diversify into retail segment

AGI Glaspac, a leading container glass maker, will diversify into the retail segment to expand their product market and shore up revenues.

The Hyderabad-based, Special Business Unit of HSIL, will be the first organised player to use the eCommerce route. It has brought its retail offerings under the brand ‘Greendrops’ for the purpose, said Rakesh K Khosla, President & CEO.

“We see huge potential in the long run to grow the market through this channel. We will make products under the brand available through Amazon, Flipkart, and are discussing with IKEA and Big Bazaar too,” he told BusinessLine.

The company is keen to develop an online platform to promote glass products. The revenue potential is good and in tonnage terms, upto 10 percent of the total production, which is around 1600 tonnes per day can be pushed through this, he said.

AGI Glaspac, with two production units in Hyderabad and Bhongir (on the outskirts), makes glass containers for a range of sectors like Pharma, food & beverages, liquor, hospitality etc. It has a turnover of Rs 1300 crore.

From 2019, the company is also giving a push to its research and development efforts in view of the huge market demand and competition expected in the future, said the company’s CEO.

“We have created a full fledged R&D division and are forging partnerships with IITs and some foreign universities to take up focused research initiatives,” he added.