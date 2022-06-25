Ahammune Biosciences-Veeda conduct first-in-human studies for vitiligo drug

Ahammune Biosciences Private Limited and Veeda Clinical Research Limited have partnered for the first-in-human studies with Ahammune’s investigational new drug — AB1001, being developed as a topical therapy for vitiligo.

Vitiligo or leukoderma is an autoimmune skin condition that results in the formation of white or light patches on the human body. The preliminary research for AB1001 was conducted at Ahammune’s R&D laboratory based out of Pune which demonstrated the drug candidate to be both safe and efficacious for vitiligo treatment.

‘A lifelong condition’

Vitiligo is a lifelong condition and the current management options for these white patches provide only temporary and symptomatic relief, leading to an enormous unmet global need for the treatment, an official statement said on Friday.

The first-in-human (Phase 1) studies with AB1001 are currently being conducted by Veeda Clinical Research in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A joint-company statement further stated that there were several misconceptions associated with the disease that often cause patients to be ostracised.

“This, along with fear of change in appearance has a significant impact on a patient’s life. Both the companies Ahammune Biosciences & Veeda Clinical Research anticipate that this new drug has a great potential for the treatment of vitiligo,” the statement said.

Years of hardwork

Commenting on the new treatment, Parul Ganju, Co-founder and Executive Director of Ahammune Biosciences, said, “The development of our investigational new drug AB1001 is a result of years of hard work of Ahammune’s team and our commitment towards the cause of translating scientific innovations for the betterment of the life of patients.”

“Vitiligo is a debilitating disease where autoimmune attack to melanocytes results in the formation of white patches. The chronic nature of the disease and the lack of treatment options is distressing for the patients,” said Ganju.

“Our preclinical studies establish that our molecules have the potential to stop disease progression and also support repigmentation. We are very excited to partner with Veeda for the first-in-human studies with AB1001 for this promising new treatment, which will impact the lives of millions of patients,” she added.

Ajay Tandon, Managing Director, Veeda Clinical Research, said, “We are privileged to partner with Ahammune Biosciences in the clinical development of a novel solution for the management of Vitiligo as compared to currently available therapies.”