AI-based e-learning platform InstaPreps by 7Classes raises undisclosed seed round

InstaPreps by 7Classes, a confidence diagnosis-based AI edtech, has raised an undisclosed funding in a seed round from heads of a few top global universities, CXOs, and top executives at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Some of the lead investors include Sanjay Nawlakha, Chairperson of Department of Finance, University of Massachusetts, Advocate of Deep Tech for Women empowerment; Soumitra Dutta, Founder of Global Innovation Index, Dean at University of Oxford & INSEAD, Honoured Chair in AI IIT Delhi; Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack; and Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Head Partnerships & CSR at NSDC, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The start-up plans to utilise the funds to expand its app InstaPreps, ramp up its marketing activities, enhance its technology and add new features.

The current fundraise has an objective to focus more on AI and deep tech algorithms, and use advanced technology to build and leverage features like confidence facial recognition, improve and automate processes for a seamless learner-service provider experience, instant teacher matching to students based on their confidence scores, etc, the company said.

The Start-up’s offerings

The start-up was founded in 2019 by a team of IIT-Bombay, NIT & Super30 alumni – Anup Raaj, Arun Kumar Gupta, Ranjan Kumar Soni and Arvind Patel.

InstaPreps is an educational framework wherein only seven students are allowed in one batch. The start-up is a fully digitised ed-tech platform for STEM students to learn and prepare for entrance exams (Olympiads, SAT, USMLE, IITJEE, NEET & Basics) for K-12 learners.

The platform is flexible enough for future options like GMAT, GRE, SSC, UPSC, CAT, placement tests and upskilling programmes, the company said. It claims to offer low-cost diagnosis, self-preparation, confidence session products on subscription model, micro confidence courses as well as on-demand and full-stack options on a subscription model.

Currently, it has downloads from over 2,500 cities across the globe including India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Philippines, Myanmar, Africa, the US, Iraq and Iran.

Focus on girl students

“Last year, we were able to reach and teach in every State. In order to get closer to the vision to connect and help all the 30 crore Indian students, this year our focus is to scale deeper in 700+ districts with our low-cost offerings and Super30-like selection-based free programme for only girls in the name of #GoGirls. This year, we are planning to launch courses in Hindi on financial literacy for women to highlight the importance of investment in education,” said Anup Raaj, Co-founder, InstaPreps by 7Classes.

“We are keen to have an early move in the emerging markets of rural areas which will be unlocked in the immediate future due to advances in internet connectivity,” Raaj added.

Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Advisor at InstaPreps & MD Springer Nature India, Senior Head Digital Skills & Innovation at National Skills Development Corporation India, said, ”InstaPreps is uniquely positioned to address the needs of students from small towns and villages in boosting their confidence levels and helping them with various learning techniques, time management dedicated counseling in regional languages.”

Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack, Former President at UiPath, said, “In this new virtual world, filled with surprises and uncertainty, the key to being successful is all about focused innovation. InstaPreps has done a stupendous job by bringing quality coverage to online education and uplifting the game in the evolving edtech vertical.”