Airtel appoints Soumen Ray as CFO

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Friday said it has appointed Soumen Ray as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 21.

He takes over from Badal Bagri, who has decided to move to pursue opportunities outside of Airtel, the company said in a statement. Ray will report to Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, (India and South Asia), Airtel.

Ray is a chartered accountant with over 23 years of experience in financial planning, management accounting, factory commercial, treasury and corporate accounts.

He will join Airtel from Bajaj Auto Ltd, where he is currently the Chief Financial Officer. He has been associated with Bajaj Auto since 2018 and has worked across the entire finance, treasury and taxation spectrum.

Prior to this, he has held senior positions in finance and strategy at Viacom18, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Eveready Industries India.

"He brings in the right mix of domain expertise, commercial acumen, strategy and business partnering. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel’s exciting growth journey as the company transforms into a digital services provider," Vittal said.

