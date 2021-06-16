AIWA plans big for India, eyes manufacturing under PLI scheme

The Japanese audio visual products brand AIWA has charted out a big push in India with the introduction of personal audio products. The company plans to gradually roll out a range of products in the consumer electronic and durable space.

The brand is exploring contract manufacturing and evaluating the setting up of a manufacturing plant under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. It is in discussions with contract manufacturers to take advantage of the PM’s vision of Make In India.

Once part of Sony Corp, AIWA has become a separate entity in the year 2017 and has in January 2021 made India entry again with the launch of personal audio products targeting the young generation with its brand positioning.

“The company, which was known for innovating the cassette recorder, sees India with immense potential for local sales and also for having the potential to become a hub for global supplies,” Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, AIWA India, said.

“AIWA has come to India with a $1 billion road map for the brand over next 5-6 years. This shall be achieved by bringing to the Indian consumer multiple verticals of products. The process has started with the launch of our line of PAS (personal audio systems) products. AIWA has been active over the years across the world and now has set up its Indian company, AIWA India,” he explained.

“Under the audio category, we have launched some innovative headsets, with quad speakers and gold plating for superior audio quality and noise cancellation. The gold plated jack headsets have been rolled out as gold has superior conductivity. These products are being offered in the ₹499 to ₹7,999 price range which includes noise cancellation headphones,” he said.

“Founded in 1951, as AIWA celebrates its 70th year, we have made India entry and plan to grow business by investing $10 million initially and gradually ramping up,” he said.

“While we started our journey again with audio products, by the festival season, we will be launching more products. Our plan is to gradually come out with products in other categories--televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, appliances,” Mehta said.

“To start with, we have tied up with Amazon for our online consumers and with Reliance Digital for our retail walk in customers, these are both anchor accounts and we are investing heavily to build sales through these two channels to start with,” he said.