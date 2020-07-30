Ajanta Pharma Q1 profit up 29% at ₹148 crore

Ajanta Pharma on Thursday reported 28.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹147.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30 mainly on account of robust exports.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹114.63 crore for the year-ago same period, the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations surged to ₹668.20 crore during the quarter under review from ₹611.94 crore in the same period of 2019-20, it added.

Total export sales in the quarter were at ₹483 crore as against ₹404 crore in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 19 per cent, the company said.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma settled at ₹1,512.15 apiece, up 1.52 per cent from the previous close on BSE.