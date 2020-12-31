Akash Weapon System: After Centre's nod, Bharat Dynamics gears up to take export orders

Packing batteries with more punch
Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), the manufacturer of Akash Missile is geared up to take up export order following the announcement from the Union Cabinet regarding clearance of Akash Weapon System for export.
Given the export potential and demand of Akash in the international market, BDL has been promoting the product at various forums, including national and international exhibitions The missile being offered for exports will be of a different version. BDL is already supplying Torpedoes to a foreign country.
The Akash Weapon System, designed and developed by DRDO with 96% indigenous content, is being manufactured by BDL at its Hyderabad Unit with many supply chain partners, including DPSUs, MSMEs and private industry.
Akash Missile has the capability to engage aerial threats up to the maximum range of 25 km and up to an altitude of 18 km., operating at a speed range of 1.8 to 2.5 Mach. The missile has been successfully test-fired on several occasions and meets the global standard of missiles of its category.
BDL manufactured Akash Missiles are already in the inventory of the Indian Army as well as Indian Air Force and the successful test-firing results reaffirm the Company’s commitment to achieve the highest quality standards about product and support to its customers.
Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL in a statement said, “the Company has received export leads for the Akash Weapon System. Now, with the export clearance accorded by the Government of India, BDL is set to expand its customer base in the international market. The Company is confident of meeting the export demand in addition to meeting requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, as BDL has adequate established production facilities.”
