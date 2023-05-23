The board of directors of Akzo Nobel India will meet on Tuesday (May 23) to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023. The board will also consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for financial year 2022-23.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the company had registered 15 per cent growth in net profit at ₹97 crore. Revenue grew by around eight per cent at ₹987 crore.

The company’s scrip opened at ₹2,450, up by 0.44 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday.