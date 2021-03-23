Allana Group picks up one per cent stake in LT Foods

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Allana Group, exporter of processed food products and agro-commodities, on Tuesday said it has picked up one per cent stake in packaged food major, LT Foods, for an investment of ₹20 crore.
In a statement, Fauzan Alavi, Director of Allanasons said, “Both companies have underlying strengths in distribution, production and marketing of food products. We look forward to working with LT Foods and synergise our strengths to provide our products in the Indian market and also explore export markets together to capitalise on our strengths.”
LT Foods is a leading packaged food company and known for its brands such as Daawat and Royal.
The Allana Group distributes premium brands such as London Dairy Ice Cream, Sunny Oil, and Pristine Bakery. It is also a leading exporter of frozen and chilled meat, processed and frozen fruit and vegetable products, coffee, spices and cereals to over 85 countries. The group said it is making several strategic investments in both public and private companies they can partner with.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...