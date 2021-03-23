Allana Group picks up one per cent stake in LT Foods

The Allana Group, exporter of processed food products and agro-commodities, on Tuesday said it has picked up one per cent stake in packaged food major, LT Foods, for an investment of ₹20 crore.

In a statement, Fauzan Alavi, Director of Allanasons said, “Both companies have underlying strengths in distribution, production and marketing of food products. We look forward to working with LT Foods and synergise our strengths to provide our products in the Indian market and also explore export markets together to capitalise on our strengths.”

LT Foods is a leading packaged food company and known for its brands such as Daawat and Royal.

The Allana Group distributes premium brands such as London Dairy Ice Cream, Sunny Oil, and Pristine Bakery. It is also a leading exporter of frozen and chilled meat, processed and frozen fruit and vegetable products, coffee, spices and cereals to over 85 countries. The group said it is making several strategic investments in both public and private companies they can partner with.