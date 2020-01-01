Alok Verma is now HAL’s Director-HR

Alok Verma took over as HAL’s Director-Human Resources on Wednesday. Verma prior to this, was General Manager-HR at the Corporate Office in Bengaluru.

“In these challenging times my focus would be on developing the human resources function as a strategic contributor to business outcomes with new initiatives”, he said. His endeavour has been to develop systems that seek to create a learning organisation and a performance driven culture.

Verma joined HAL in 2006 after serving National Fertilizers Limited for 19 years. A post-graduate in Labour and Social Work (LSW), he also holds law degree and PG diploma in computer applications.

He has vast and diverse experience of over three decades in the human resources function. Verma was instrumental in transforming the employee-management relations at Hyderabad division and played a key-role in settlement of the workmen wage revision and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), recently.