Amara Raja Batteries net doubles to ₹124 crore in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd's net profit almost doubled at ₹124 crore in the first quarter ended June 30,2021 compared to ₹63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The company’s total revenue has gone up 64 per cent at ₹1,903 crore as against ₹1,160 crore.
“While the uncertainties due to second wave of Covid and the resultant lockdowns are creating unpredictability in the product off take, we are focused on ensuring the product availability across all market segments by calibrating manufacturing operations and supply chain dynamically," Jayadev Galla, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, said in a release on Saturday.
“Even as we prepare ourselves for the future opportunities in both the energy storage and e-mobility applications, we remain focused on maximising the value of the lead acid business by selective investments in expanding product portfolio and the geographies we serve,'' he added.
Even as the lockdowns impacted the quarter under review due to pandemic, the aftermarket demand across product segments in automotive and industrial segments remained `strong'.
The automotive business revenue grew on the back of a ``very strong'' growth in exports and OEMs compared to last year. In the industrial business, both Telecom and UPS applications have registered ``strong'' YoY growth, it added.
The company has also announced the retirement of Founder-Chairman Ramachandra N Galla after 36 years of peerless service.
While handing over the baton, Ramachandra N Galla said: “As I prepare to demit charge and transfer all organisational responsibilities to our Vice Chairman & MD-CEO Jayadev Galla, I want to reassure all shareholders and other stakeholders that the company is in absolutely safe and in efficient hands.''
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...