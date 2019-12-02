Amatra Hotels targets 250 rooms in India by March

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Amatra Hotels and Resorts plans to increase the number of keys in its Indian properties to 250 by the end of this financial year, a top official said.
Currently, it has 81 key across two properties – Amatra by the Ganges (Haridwar) and Amatra Dunsvirk Court (Mussoorie).
“Amatra Hotels India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amatra Group Holdings SDN BHD, Malaysia. It has committed $15 million towards acquisition and development of brand Amatra across various countries over the next two years including India and other prominent Asian countries,” said Sabry Salahudeen, Chief Growth Officer, Global, Amatra Hotels and Resorts.
While the funding is expected to flow in multiple tranches, about $1 million is already being given to Indian entity, added Salahudeen.
The hotel — which works on the asset light model in India — has room tariff starting from ₹7,000 per day going up to ₹15,000.
The firm was established in India in 2019 and besides these two properties, we will come up with another property by the end of this fiscal.
“However, the location cannot be revealed right now,” said Preety Arora, Head, Business Strategy, Amatra Hotels and Resorts.
The company will be focussing on Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa as also safari destinations.
