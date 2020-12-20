Amazon enables success of over 10 lakh SMBs in a pandemic-stricken year

Amazon.in on Sunday said it has, this year, enabled the success of over 10 lakh SMBs, including sellers, delivery and logistics partners, neighbourhood stores, enterprises, developers, content creators and authors, who work with the company in India.

Amazon.in’s SMB Impact Report 2020 reveals that the number of crorepati sellers on its platform grew 29 per cent y-o-y with 4,152 Indian sellers surpassing ₹1 crore in sales in 2020. Over 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling have crossed $2 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports. Amazon Business marketplace registered 85 per cent y-o-y growth in sales. Indian authors on KDP — Amazon’s self-publishing service earned over ₹45 crore, growing over two times y-o-y. More than 1 lakh developers from India are building for Alexa globally and over 1.5 lakh new sellers joined the company from over 14,000 pin codes across the country with 50,000 plus sellers registering in Hindi and Tamil. Delhi has the largest number of Amazon.in sellers in the country with over 110,000 sellers, followed by Maharashtra (87,000) and Gujarat (79,000).

Innovative measures

Manish Tiwary, VP – Amazon India, told BusinessLine. “It is heartening to see how consumers across India have engaged with Amazon in the last year, whether it was to buy things that they needed, consume digital content from Prime Video and Kindle, use Alexa in their daily lives and more. Through this challenging year, we introduced several innovations and measures to help our SMB partners serve customers and it is the customer trust and engagement with Amazon that reflects in the success of lakhs of entrepreneurs, small businesses and content creators included in this report. I see continued growth in our seller base and consumer base in 2021 and expect groceries to be the highest growth category in 2021.

Amazon has created opportunities for entrepreneurs through delivery/logistics programmes — nearly 280 delivery service partners are operating over 1,500 stations across 750 cities; 240 trucking partners are associated with middle mile network delivery of packages to customers and over 28,000 neighbourhood stores fulfill last-mile deliveries in over 350 cities through ‘I Have Space’ program on average earning ₹12,000– 15,000/month as supplemental income. Over 55,000 local stores pan India are associated with Amazon Easy, which enables assisted shopping for new e-commerce customers.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head – Amazon India, said, “It’s humbling to see over 10 lakh small businesses associated with Amazon in India. This year has been unprecedented and has impacted the way we work and live. Yet, we remain inspired by the undying entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, resolve and trust in us of businesses, creators, authors, etc. to overcome challenges and grow. Technology adoption and digitisation will continue to play a crucial role in offering expanded access and opportunities to SMBs, and we remain committed to invest and partner in their success.”

Earlier this year, Amazon had pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million SMBs, enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million incremental jobs by 2025.