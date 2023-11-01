On Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, which went live on October 8, 2023, a record 9.5 crore customer visits to the website were witnessed in the first 48 hours. Nearly 80 per cent of the customers came from non-metro cities. The festival this year had the highest number of customers and the highest number of orders, said Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon India.

More than 10 lakh customers got the products on the same day, he added.

Subhas was in Chennai for the Amazon Xperience Arena, a virtual destination hosted at SRM Easwari Engineering College. It enabled consumers an opportunity to explore their favourite brands.

Amazon Festival 2023 celebrates over 14 lakh sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon.in, including unique products from Indian Small and Medium Businesses and local stores, he said.

This year, Amazon Business completed six years of empowering business customers in India, helping them with e-procurement. With more than 19 crore GST across 14 lakhs sellers, Amazon Business, today caters to more than 99.5 per cent pin codes across the country and has created a one-stop destination for all business buying needs, he said.