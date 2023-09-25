Indian consumers are bullish to shop online during this festival season, as per a study conducted by Nielsen Media India, on behalf of Amazon India. Nearly 81 per cent of consumers have shown intent to shop online during the festival season, according to the report.

Nearly 78 per cent trust online shopping and one in two intend to increase online spending, compared with last festival period, the report added.

Wide selection, competitive pricing, plus the convenience of easy returns and exchange, is driving the core online shopping experience.

According to the study, 68 per cent of consumers choose Amazon as their convenient online shopping destination, with almost half identifying it as the trusted brand for festival shopping, the report noted.

Nearly 75 per cent of consumers find the widest range and selection of products and brands on Amazon.

It is the most preferred online brand for consumers across India to shop for large appliances, mobiles or smartphones, consumer electronics, grocery items, home and kitchen, apparel, footwear & fashion accessories, and beauty.

The study showed that 87 per cent of consumers in metros and 86 per cent across tier-2 cities prefer to shop online during this festival period. Over 77 per cent of consumers affirmed that online festival shopping events enhance the convenience of their online shopping experience with options like faster delivery.

More than 70 per cent of consumers wait for online festival shopping events to purchase electronic items - attractive offers and new brand launches are core drivers, noted the study. Over 75 per cent of consumers are excited with attractive bank offers and no-cost EMIs for making their purchases more convenient and rewarding.

“The festival period is the favourite time for consumers and sellers across India. We are inspired to learn that consumers this year are excited and willing to spend and shop more online. We are humbled to know that consumers across India find Amazon to be the most trusted, preferred, and loved online shopping destination. As a marketplace, we are excited for our sellers and customers, and confident that the ‘Amazon Great India Festival 2023’ will offer a seamless shopping experience, incredible value, the widest selection of domestic & international brands and products, and unmatched convenience for consumers across India,” said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India.