Amazon India augments infrastructure capacities, network ahead of festive season

Gearing itself up for the upcoming festive season amidst Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce major Amazon India recently launched a new Fulfilment Centre (FC) in Ahmedabad - its third centre in Gujarat.

With this infrastructure expansion, Amazon now has storage capacity of over 1.5 million cubic feet across three fulfilment centres in Gujarat.

Amazon India has also launched a new sort centre and expanded the capacity of another to ensure faster and reliable deliveries for customer orders in the State.

Commenting on expansions and preparedness for upcoming festive season, Prakash Kumar Datta, Director of Supply Chain - Fulfilment center, Amazon India, said, “All this is in preparation for the festive season which we are gearing up for with the expanded infrastructure. We remain focussed on health and safety of our customers, partners and our employees. E-commerce is the safest option for both customers and employees, which has ensured adherance to social distancing norms. It limits the interaction between customers and delivery executive.”

“We believe that a lot of sellers and customers are looking forward to this festives season,” Datta told BusinessLine.

‘I Have Space’ initiative

Amazon has also set up a large number of stores in Gujarat under ‘I Have Space’ initiative, under which it partners with local store owners to deliver products within 2 -4 km radius of their store. This is aimed at enabling them to supplement their regular income and generate more footfalls in their stores. It has now over 28,000 neighborhood and kirana stores in close to 350 cities as part of the initiative.

The expansion in Gujarat is part of Amazon’s plans to add 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand 7 existing sites across India.

Datta added that in order to ensure health safety of its partners, employees and customers, Amazon has already implemented close to 100 changes in its operational processes at workplace and in delivery process. The company has also added close to 200 delivery stations, including those operated by Delivery Service Partners across the country to further its direct reach.

Last week, the company had launched first-of-its- kind virtual ‘Handicrafts Mela’, showcasing over 55,000 unique products across 270+ art and craft forms from various parts of the country.

Over 8 lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 karigar sellers and 17 Government Emporiums including Tantuja, Harit Khadi, Tribes India and national-level artisan organisations like Craftmark & Dastkari Haat Samiti will benefit from this Mela, which will open from midnight of September 26-October 10.