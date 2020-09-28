Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales teased ahead of festive season

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Amazon and Flipkart have teased the arrival their mega sales in India ahead of the festive season.
Amazon has teased the launch of its ‘Great Indian Festival’ while Flipkart has provided a sneak peek into its upcoming ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.
Dedicated pages the sale are live on the respective sites.
Amazon has published a dedicated page for its Great Indian Festival. The sale will begin early for Amazon Prime users.
The tech giant will be offering a 10 per cent discount for HDFC debit and credit card customers as part of the sales. It will also offer up to 70 per cent off on electronics and accessories as well as clothing items.
It is also offering a no cost EMI option for Bajaj FinServ customers with credit limit of up to ₹1 lakh along with exchange offers of up to ₹13,500. It will also offer its Echo smart speaker range, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle range at a discounted price.
It has also introduced rewards of up to ₹500 for shoppers using its Amazon Pay wallet.
Flipkart’s dedicated landing page for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale is live on the platform. The e-commerce giant will be offering 10 per cent discount on SBI credit and debit cards and assured cashback for Paytm users, as part of the sale.
It will also offer a no cost EMI options for customers of SBI, ICICI and HDFC, among others.
The company has promised ‘big offers’ on smartphones. Other offers include up to 80 per cent off on TV and appliances, electronics and furniture along with select offers on Flipkart private brands. Flipkart will list around 2 lakh products during the Big Billion Days sale.
The final dates for both these sales are yet to be announced.
Apart from the Great Indian Festival, Amazon on Monday also announced that its global Prime Day sale for select countries will kick off on October 13 and will run through Wednesday, October 14.
