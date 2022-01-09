Amazon seeks SC nod to continue Singapore arbitration against Future

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Amazon has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s divisional bench order which had halted the arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future Group entities.
In a temporary relief to the Kishore Biyani-led Future group, the Delhi High Court had stayed the arbitration proceedings in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) till the next hearing on February 1. An interim order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday.
This comes after the Future group filed a petition challenging an order by Justice Amit Bansal which dismissed the Group’s appeal to stall the arbitration proceedings. Future Group had based its appeal on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order which had put the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons under abeyance. Sources have said that Amazon has also filed an appeal in the NCLAT against the CCI order.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...