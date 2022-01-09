Amazon seeks SC nod to continue Singapore arbitration against Future

Amazon has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s divisional bench order which had halted the arbitration proceedings between Amazon and Future Group entities.

In a temporary relief to the Kishore Biyani-led Future group, the Delhi High Court had stayed the arbitration proceedings in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) till the next hearing on February 1. An interim order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday.

This comes after the Future group filed a petition challenging an order by Justice Amit Bansal which dismissed the Group’s appeal to stall the arbitration proceedings. Future Group had based its appeal on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) order which had put the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons under abeyance. Sources have said that Amazon has also filed an appeal in the NCLAT against the CCI order.