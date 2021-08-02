Ambuja Cements to invest ₹310 crore to expand Ropar Unit in Punjab

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Ambuja Cements, one of the leading cement companies in the country, plans to expand production capacity at its Ropar plant in Punjab with an investment of Rs 310 crore over the next two years.
The company will expand cement grinding unit by 1.5 mtpa to 4.5 mtpa at Ropar by June, 2023.
The expansion will help the company maintain its share and competitiveness in the Northern markets in India. The Ropar brownfield expansion is part of the company’s strategy to increase its total cement capacity to 50 mtpa in the mid-term.
The upcoming unit will have modern technology with vertical roller mill for cement grinding and will produce fly ash-based cement.
The fresh investment has been made in anticipation of a growing demand for cement triggered by the steady growth in India’s urbanisation leading to more investment in public infrastructure and housing.
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements said the expansion of Ropar unit along with more investment in the coming years will help unlock fresh opportunities by debottlenecking of existing capacities.
"We expect our expansion plans to add around 15 mtpa capacity in the mid-term taking the total cement capacity to 50 mtpa,” he said.
Ambuja will commission fresh clinker capacity of 3 mtpa at Marwar, Rajasthan and increase cement sales by 5 mtpa. The greenfield integrated plant is being set-up with a total investment of ₹2,350 crore.
Ambuja Cement, and its subsidiary ACC, have come together to create more shareholder value and have a strong presence in India with strategically located plants. Its integrated plants and grinding units are present in more than 11 states covering more than 32 districts across India.
