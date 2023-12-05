Semiconductor major Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)’s recently inaugurated new centre in the country will be an enabler for the company to continue its double-digit growth momentum in the region while supporting the new AI growth vector, said Mark Papermaster, the company’s Chief Technology Officer(CTO).

AMD, as a part of the $400 million investment commitment in India made at Semicon 2023, recently inaugurated its largest global design center in Bengaluru, with the capacity to host 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years.

“India has already established itself as an integral part of any product that AMD develops. It’s already grown in size, reputation and ownership, such that at AMD you cannot think about creating a new product without the inclusion of our India leadership and technologists. Our further expansion here and maintain momentum,” Papermaster told businessline.

The company, out of the $400 million, has deployed 25 per cent of the outlay for the new centre. The remainder of the committed investment will partly be directed to build facilities and achieve the 3000 new engineer hiring plans.

Papermaster said, “The opportunity for AMD in India is to embrace our new growth vector, that is AI, and how do we assemble our portfolio of the different elements together to accelerate AI applications because AMD India has basically all of the disciplines involved in our next generation technology, both hardware and software. I believe AMD India can play a catalyst role in new innovations.”

AMD will soon be launching its new AI chip MI300X, in a bid to compete with market leader Nvidia. Papermaster noted that the product will be the fastest ramped product to $1 billion in revenue in the history of AMD. With this, the company projects $2 billion in revenue for 2024.

The industry honcho commenting on India’s efforts in the semiconductor space said that although AMD isn’t a recipient of government funding - as the company does not have fabrication units - it values India’s focus on semiconductor growth. AMD sees it as advantageous for their leadership in semiconductor design, anticipating mutual benefits as India’s support fosters a larger market for their technology products.

