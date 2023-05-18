Over 500 workers of the Wistron iPhone manufacturing plant in Kolar, Karnataka, had been on a strike demanding pay parity with the factory’s newer employees.

Sources said the employees on strike, mostly senior staff employed directly on the factory’s payroll, argue that the new recruits, supplied by six staffing agencies in Kolar, are earning a higher salary than them.

Protestors’ arguments

The unit is undergoing a change of guard. Tata Sons is in the process of acquiring the Kolar iPhone plant from Wistron.

Sources told businesline that senior workers at the factory floor have sensed that a change in management is an opportunity for the workers to renew their demands for pay parity. The senior workers, who have been associated with the factory for more than five years, also argue that they have higher qualification than the new employees, but still receive lower pay. The workers have been on strike since Monday, said sources. However, sources close to the company said the operations were not affected.

Possible settlement

businessline also spoke with M Narayana, Superintendent of Police at Kolar district, who said over 500 workers are involved in the strike and that their representatives also met the Labour Commissioner on Thursday.

Sources added that the striking workers have also approached the District Commissioner’s Office and District Labour Office and could also unionise in the future.

businessline reached out to Tata Sons and Wistron for a comment, but the companies did not respond at the time of filing the story. Sources say the strike might have been called off on Thursday after the management held talks with the workers and may have worked out a possible settlement.