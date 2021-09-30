Amish Mehta to take over as MD and CEO, Crisil from October 1

Amish Mehta will take over as the Managing Director and CEO of Crisil from October 1, 2021. “In his new role, Amish will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, and their efforts to deliver high-quality analytics, opinions and solutions to corporations, investors, financial institutions, policymakers and governments,” Crisil said in a statement on Thursday.

Mehta takes over from Ashu Suyash, who decided to step down to set up her own venture.

The change is in line with an announcement by the Crisil Board in July this year. “Crisil’s mission of making markets function better will continue to be central to our strategy. Our commitment to sustainability and analytical excellence will remain the core guiding principles as we explore new growth opportunities in benchmarks, analytics, and insights. Leveraging our strong customer relationships, deep domain expertise and highly skilled global talent pool through continued investments in data and technology will be the key to becoming future-ready,” Mehta said.