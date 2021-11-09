Amneal acquires Ahmedabad-based injectibles facility for ₹700 crore

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
US-headquartered pharma player Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc announced acquisition of Ahmedabad-based injectibles company, Puniska Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
The deal, which is valued at $93 million (approx ₹700 crore), will enhance Amneal’s injectibles manufacturing capabilities in India and will also support its US market.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Sanjay Kumar Jain, President (India Operations), Amneal, said, “Amneal wants to expand its business in the injectibles space. We already have multiple products approved and also in the pipeline. We got this readily available facility for us and will help us to immediately start our commercial manufacturing post USFDA approval without having to wait for a few years to set up a similar facility.”
The company will file for the USFDA inspection of the Ahmedabad facility soon.
This increases Amneal’s presence in India to eight plants, five around Ahmedabad, one each in Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam and Dahej, Gujarat for injectibles, oral solids and API manufacturing.
Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Amneal is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. It also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment.
Puniska’s Ahmedabad facility includes 293,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with a number of sterile injectable production lines.
Production capabilities include robotic, aseptic and lyophilizevial lines, emulsion line, and large-volume parenteral bag line.
The acquisition also brings to Amneal approximately 550 Puniska employees with key capabilities in injectables manufacturing, R&D and commercialisation.
Puniska’s ability to manufacture high volume and complex products will enable Amneal to build on its robust portfolio and pipeline and contribute to the rapid growth in the injectables business.
Ahmedabad-based Dhinal Shah Associates served as advisor to this transaction.
Since starting operations in 2008, Amneal has built a large presence in India through over $300 million, or over ₹2,200 crore of capital investments and acquisitions.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...