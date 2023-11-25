AmpIn Energy Transition said on Friday that it is set to make a significant impact on India’s power landscape in the Eastern region with a ground-breaking investment of ₹3,100 crore.

The investments are for setting up renewable energy (RE) projects of more than 600 megawatts (MW) and an integrated manufacturing facility of solar cells and modules, it said.

Significant investments are planned in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the Northeastern states. The investment reflects AmpIn Energy Transition’s commitment of accelerating the renewable energy transition and adoption of clean energy solutions in the Eastern region, the company added.

In the region, the company has the largest solar open access portfolio of around 200 MWp, the largest utility PPA with CESC for a 250 MWp of wind solar hybrid project and the largest Behind the Meter industrial solar project of 10.5 MW for an industrial customer.

With its diversified portfolio of assets, AmpIn is helping customers save about 25-40 per cent on their energy costs and also helps mitigate their carbon footprint substantially. The company is serving marquee customers in the region across diverse sectors such as Cement & Steel, IT & Data Centre, Heavy engineering, FMCG, Utility, etc through its projects, AmpIn said.

The integrated solar cell and module manufacturing capacity that the company is establishing in the region would strengthen the push to renewables, AmpIn Energy Transition MD & CEO Pinaki Bhattacharyya said.

AmpIn is also establishing a state-of-the-art 1.3 gigawatt (GW) solar manufacturing facility in Odisha. This facility is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing the country’s solar energy ambitions and self-sufficiency.

The strategic location in the eastern region for solar manufacturing underscores AmpIn Energy Transition’s commitment to contributing to the economic growth of the region.

The 1.3 GW solar manufacturing unit is expected to create job opportunities, stimulate economic development, and position the eastern region as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

