AmpIn Energy Transition on Wednesday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Jupiter International to establish a joint venture (JV) dedicated to solar manufacturing.

Under the JV, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be set up, aimed at manufacturing up to 1.3 gigawatts of high-quality solar cells and modules under the PLI tranche -II scheme of the government of India, AmpIn Energy said.

Goals

The PLI initiative supports the Indian government’s ambition to boost manufacturing, diminish global supply chain disruptions and reduce India’s dependence on solar imports.

Also read: Convergence and job replacement is the key to energy transition

As AmpIn delves into manufacturing, it aims to enhance its grip on the supply chain for essential components, it added. The appetite for India-produced solar cells is robust and as favourable policies take root, production costs are anticipated to drop, giving the industry a competitive edge.

Jupiter International already has an 800-megawatt solar cell manufacturing stronghold in Himachal Pradesh. It is a heritage company with over 15 years of experience in manufacturing global quality high-efficiency solar cells with a track record of manufacturing excellence and constant technological upgradation.

The company has been forward-looking and has navigated the turbulence in the solar industry by constantly investing in its technical competence.

The alliance looks to leverage Jupiter’s vast expertise and AmpIn’s steadfast dedication to providing the lowest-cost renewable power to its customers. Under the JV’s stipulations, the modules will be consumed locally by AmpIn and supplied to third-party developers propelling both domestic and export growth in India’s renewable sector.